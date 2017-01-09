Jan 9 Lululemon Athletica Inc :

* Lululemon Athletica Inc. Updates guidance for fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 ahead of presentation at the icr conference

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.99 to $1.01

* Sees Q4 revenue $775 million to $785 million

* Sees Q4 total comparable sales increase in mid-single digits on a constant dollar basis

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $781.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S