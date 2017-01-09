Jan 9 BIOLASE Inc :

* BIOLASE announces management change

* BIOLASE Inc - senior vice president and chief financial officer David C. Dreyer has decided to resign effective January 13, 2017

* BIOLASE Inc - company is conducting a search for a new chief financial officer

* BIOLASE - until replacement is named, dreyer's day to day finance responsibilities will be handled by Harold C. Flynn, Jr.