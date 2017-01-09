HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan. 25
Jan 25 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
Jan 9 Cinedigm Corp :
* Cinedigm updates progress in operations, financings and real estate expense reductions
* Cinedigm Corp - deployment debt reduced by $53 million in last 12 months
* Cinedigm - Cinedigm entered agreement to terminate lease for corporate space in century city California,entered lease for office space in Sherman Oaks
* Cinedigm Corp - change in lease agreement will provide cinedigm with savings of over $700,000 on an annualized basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* Won't take part in U.S. Air Force's T-X tender with Raytheon
* ETNZ want to stick with previous arrangements (Writes through, adds quotes, details)