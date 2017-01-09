BRIEF-Cigna, HeartWell collaborate to improve quality and cost for treatment of coronary artery disease
* Cigna - HeartWell LLP have launched program to improve quality and cost of care for people diagnosed with chronic coronary artery disease
Jan 9 Acorda Therapeutics Inc :
* Acorda announces 2016 AMPYRA net sales and 2017 financial guidance at J.P. Morgan healthcare conference
* Sees FY 2017 sales $535 million to $545 million
* Q4 sales $132 million versus I/B/E/S view $137.5 million
* Acorda Therapeutics - continue to enroll Phase 3 study of tozadenant in people with parkinson's and expect topline data from study in Q1 of 2018
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - at year-end 2016, company projects cash, cash equivalents and investments of approximately $155 million (unaudited)
* Acorda Therapeutics - on track to announce topline data from CVT-301 phase 3 efficacy,long-term safety trials for treatment of off periods in parkinson's Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* Won't take part in U.S. Air Force's T-X tender with Raytheon