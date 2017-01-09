Jan 9 SeaSpine Holdings Corp

* SeaSpine Holdings Corp - Preliminary and unaudited revenue for Q4 2016 is expected to be in range of $32.5 to $32.7 million

* SeaSpine announces preliminary results for fourth quarter and full-year 2016

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $128.8 million to $129 million