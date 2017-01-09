Jan 9 Iridex Corp

* Iridex announces preliminary unaudited revenues for 2016 fourth quarter and full year

* Q4 preliminary revenues of approximately $12.4 to $12.5 million and $46.0 to $46.1 million for full year 2016

* Iridex Corp - Revenue growth compared to Q4 and full year 2015 was driven by company's new flagship Cyclo G6 glaucoma laser platform