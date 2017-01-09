BRIEF-Cigna, HeartWell collaborate to improve quality and cost for treatment of coronary artery disease
* Cigna - HeartWell LLP have launched program to improve quality and cost of care for people diagnosed with chronic coronary artery disease
Jan 9 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc
* Diplomat provides 2016 financial guidance update
* Now expects 2016 revenue and adjusted EBITDA will be at or near low end of previously announced ranges
* Expect 2017 to be a slower growth year
* Signed a definitive agreement to acquire affinity biotech
* Diplomat will purchase affinity biotech for $16 million cash, and up to an additional $4 million in contingent consideration
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $4.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cigna - HeartWell LLP have launched program to improve quality and cost of care for people diagnosed with chronic coronary artery disease
Jan 25 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* Won't take part in U.S. Air Force's T-X tender with Raytheon