Jan 9 Amgen Inc

* Amgen and Davita enter into new sourcing and supply agreement

* New agreement will replace sourcing and supply agreement dated Nov. 15, 2011, between Amgen and Davita

* Amgen will supply davita with Epogen and Aranesp in amounts necessary to meet specified percentage of Davita's and its affiliates' needs

* Specified percentage varies during term of new agreement from Jan. 6, 2017, through Dec. 31, 2022, but in each year is at least 90 percent