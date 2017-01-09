BRIEF-Cigna, HeartWell collaborate to improve quality and cost for treatment of coronary artery disease
* Cigna - HeartWell LLP have launched program to improve quality and cost of care for people diagnosed with chronic coronary artery disease
Jan 9 Amgen Inc
* Amgen and Davita enter into new sourcing and supply agreement
* New agreement will replace sourcing and supply agreement dated Nov. 15, 2011, between Amgen and Davita
* Amgen and Davita enter into new sourcing and supply agreement
* Amgen will supply davita with Epogen and Aranesp in amounts necessary to meet specified percentage of Davita's and its affiliates' needs
* Specified percentage varies during term of new agreement from Jan. 6, 2017, through Dec. 31, 2022, but in each year is at least 90 percent
Jan 25 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* Won't take part in U.S. Air Force's T-X tender with Raytheon