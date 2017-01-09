BRIEF-Cigna, HeartWell collaborate to improve quality and cost for treatment of coronary artery disease
* Cigna - HeartWell LLP have launched program to improve quality and cost of care for people diagnosed with chronic coronary artery disease
Jan 9 Davita Inc
* Davita enters into new sourcing and supply agreement with Amgen and initiates 2017 kidney care guidance
* Company expects 2017 operating income in its kidney care segment to be between $1.525 billion and $1.625 billion
* Expects 2017 operating income in its Davita Medical Group segment to be roughly flat with 2016 adjusted operating income
* Has entered into a six year supply agreement with Amgen, replacing prior agreements that were to expire in 2018
* Amgen agreement, among other things, provides for discount pricing and rebates for Epogen and Aranesp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
