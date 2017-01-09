Jan 9 Torex Gold Resources Inc

* Torex poured 279,937 ounces of gold in 2016 and provides 2017 outlook

* Expects to sell between 350,000 and 380,000 ounces of gold in 2017

* Sees 2017 capex $100 - 130 million

* Higher consumption of reagents and oxygen to deal with soluble copper in deposit has led to a budgeted increase of $153/oz