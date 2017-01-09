BRIEF-Cigna, HeartWell collaborate to improve quality and cost for treatment of coronary artery disease
* Cigna - HeartWell LLP have launched program to improve quality and cost of care for people diagnosed with chronic coronary artery disease
Jan 9 At Home Group Inc
* At home group inc. Updates outlook for fiscal year 2017 ahead of presentation at the icr conference
* Sees fy 2017 sales up about 22 percent
* Sees fy 2017 sales $758 million to $761 million
* At home group inc - raises fiscal 2017 comp store sales outlook to 3.0% to 3.2%
* At home group inc - at home's fiscal 2017 eps outlook has narrowed to $0.44 to $0.46 compared to eps of $0.07 in fiscal 2016
* At home group inc sees 2017 pro forma adjusted eps $0.55 to $0.57
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $756.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
