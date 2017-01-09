Jan 9 At Home Group Inc

* At home group inc. Updates outlook for fiscal year 2017 ahead of presentation at the icr conference

* Sees fy 2017 sales up about 22 percent

* Sees fy 2017 sales $758 million to $761 million

* At home group inc - raises fiscal 2017 comp store sales outlook to 3.0% to 3.2%

* At home group inc - at home's fiscal 2017 eps outlook has narrowed to $0.44 to $0.46 compared to eps of $0.07 in fiscal 2016

* At home group inc sees 2017 pro forma adjusted eps $0.55 to $0.57

