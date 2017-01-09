BRIEF-Cigna, HeartWell collaborate to improve quality and cost for treatment of coronary artery disease
* Cigna - HeartWell LLP have launched program to improve quality and cost of care for people diagnosed with chronic coronary artery disease
Jan 9 T2 Biosystems Inc
* T2 biosystems reports preliminary fourth quarter results and operational progress
* T2 biosystems reports preliminary fourth quarter results and operational progress
* Sees estimated preliminary product revenue indicates year-over-year growth by over 50 percent compared to 2015 q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cigna - HeartWell LLP have launched program to improve quality and cost of care for people diagnosed with chronic coronary artery disease
Jan 25 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* Won't take part in U.S. Air Force's T-X tender with Raytheon