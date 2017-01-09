BRIEF-Cigna, HeartWell collaborate to improve quality and cost for treatment of coronary artery disease
* Cigna - HeartWell LLP have launched program to improve quality and cost of care for people diagnosed with chronic coronary artery disease
Jan 9 Commercial Metals Co -
* Commercial Metals Company reports first quarter earnings from continuing operations per share of $0.06
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.11 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Several indicators point to potential improvements in market conditions during our fiscal 2017
* Commercial Metals - Change in political leadership after U.S. Elections may result in more favorable business conditions in "medium and long terms"
* Ferrous scrap pricing improved during November and December
* Commercial Metals - potential changes in regulatory environment related to trade, taxes, infrastructure spending "may bode well for domestic steel industry" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cigna - HeartWell LLP have launched program to improve quality and cost of care for people diagnosed with chronic coronary artery disease
Jan 25 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* Won't take part in U.S. Air Force's T-X tender with Raytheon