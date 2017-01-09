HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan. 25
Jan 25 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
Jan 9 Insys Therapeutics Inc :
* Insys Therapeutics announces retirement of Dr. John n. Kapoor as ceo and chairman; appoints Dr. Santosh vetticaden as interim CEO and Steven Meyer as chairman of the board
* Insys Therapeutics inc - Kapoor will remain a member of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* Won't take part in U.S. Air Force's T-X tender with Raytheon
* ETNZ want to stick with previous arrangements (Writes through, adds quotes, details)