Jan 9 Destination Xl Group Inc :

* Destination XL Group, Inc. Announces holiday sales results and updates guidance

* Destination XL Group Inc - comparable sales decreased 1.4% for 9-week holiday sales period ending december 31, 2016

* Destination XL group Inc - expect to meet low-end of sales, ebitda and earnings guidance for year

* Destination XL - total sales for 9-week holiday sales period ending Dec 31, 2016 decreased to $97.9 million versus $98.2 million for same period of prior year