Jan 9 Geopark Ltd

* Geopark announces fourth quarter 2016 operational update

* Qtrly oil and gas production up 2 pct to 23,593 BOEPD

* 2017 average production expected to grow to 26,500-27,500 BOEPD with approximately 30-35 new wells

* Estimated 2017 exit production above 30,000 BOEPD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: