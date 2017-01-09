BRIEF-Cemex and GCC announce offering to sell up to 23 pct stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua
* Cemex and GCC announce offering to sell up to 23% stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua
Jan 9 United Parcel Service Inc
* Terms of January 3rd, 2017 transaction were not disclosed.
* UPS acquires Freightex to accelerate expansion of U.K. and European truckload brokerage business
* Deal immediately establishes UPS's presence in growing U.K. And European third-party logistics over-the-road brokerage transportation market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cemex and GCC announce offering to sell up to 23% stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua
* Textron reports fourth quarter 2016 results; enters agreement to acquire Arctic Cat Inc.; announces 2017 financial outlook
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.