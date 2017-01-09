HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan. 25
Jan 25 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
Jan 9 Emergent Biosolutions Inc
* Emergent Biosolutions announces preliminary 2016 financial results and provides 2017 financial outlook
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $120 million to $135 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $500 million to $505 million
* Emergent Biosolutions sees 2017 total revenue $500 million - $530 million; 2017 net income $60 million- $70 million; 2017 biothrax sales $265 million - $280 million
* For full year 2016, company anticipates cash and cash equivalents at year end of approximately $270 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* Won't take part in U.S. Air Force's T-X tender with Raytheon
* ETNZ want to stick with previous arrangements (Writes through, adds quotes, details)