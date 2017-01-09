Jan 9 Emergent Biosolutions Inc

* Emergent Biosolutions announces preliminary 2016 financial results and provides 2017 financial outlook

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $120 million to $135 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $500 million to $505 million

* Emergent Biosolutions sees 2017 total revenue $500 million - $530 million; 2017 net income $60 million- $70 million; 2017 biothrax sales $265 million - $280 million

For full year 2016, company anticipates cash and cash equivalents at year end of approximately $270 million