Jan 9 Natus Medical Inc ;

* Natus Medical announces 2017 annual and first quarter financial guidance

* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.32 to $0.34

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.80 to $1.85

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $122 million to $124 million

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $107.5 million to $108 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $505 million to $510 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $107.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $104.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.64, revenue view $381.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: