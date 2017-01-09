Jan 9 Axogen Inc :

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up at least 40 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue at least $41 million

* Sees Q4 revenue at least $11.3 million

* Axogen Inc - management increases its full year 2016 revenue guidance to at least $41.0 million from its previous estimate of over $40.0 million

* Axogen Inc - management reiterates its full year 2016 gross margin guidance to exceed 80pct

* Axogen Inc - management reiterates 2017 annual revenue will grow at least 40pct over 2016 revenue and gross margins will remain above 80pct

* Q4 revenue view $10.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $40.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $56.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S