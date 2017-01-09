Jan 9 Teamhealth Holdings Inc

* Team Health Holdings, Inc. announces $1,015 million senior notes offering by Tennessee Merger Sub, Inc.

* Teamhealth Holdings Inc - Merger Sub intends to use proceeds from offering of notes to finance a portion of cash consideration for merger

* Teamhealth Holdings Inc - Tennessee Parent, Inc intends to offer $1,015 million in aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: