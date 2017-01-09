EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 25)
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 9 Prophase Labs Inc
* Prophase labs announces agreement to sell cold-eeze(r) brand
* Deal for $50 million
* Mylan will purchase substantially all of company's assets and other rights relating to cold-eeze cold remedy brand
* As part of transaction, company, through its Pharmaloz subsidiary, will enter into a manufacturing and supply agreement with Mylan
* As part of transaction, company, through its Pharmaloz subsidiary, will enter into a manufacturing and supply agreement with Mylan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 European Union antitrust regulators cleared Abbott Laboratories' proposed $5.8 billion acquisition of diagnostic test maker Alere on Wednesday, subject to the divestment of some of Alere's operations.