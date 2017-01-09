Jan 9 Prophase Labs Inc

* Prophase labs announces agreement to sell cold-eeze(r) brand

* Deal for $50 million

* Mylan will purchase substantially all of company's assets and other rights relating to cold-eeze cold remedy brand

* As part of transaction, company, through its Pharmaloz subsidiary, will enter into a manufacturing and supply agreement with Mylan

