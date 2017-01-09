Jan 9 Tactile Systems Technology Inc :

* Tactile Systems Technology Inc reports preliminary full year and fourth quarter 2016 revenue results

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $83 million to $84 million

* Sees Q4 revenue $26.9 million to $27.9 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 32 to 34 percent

* Sees Q4 revenue up about 27 to 32 percent

* FY 2016 revenue view $81.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $25.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: