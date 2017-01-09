BRIEF-Relevium Technologies says engaged with exchange to ensure fluidity for BioGanix deal
* Had executed a binding letter of intent to acquire assets of BioGanix Limited
Jan 9 OneMain Holdings Inc
* OneMain rejects unsolicited exchange offer from IEG Holdings
* OneMain Holdings Inc - Determines offer "grossly inadequate" and "does not even remotely reflect value of OneMain"; urges stockholders not to tender Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Had executed a binding letter of intent to acquire assets of BioGanix Limited
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.