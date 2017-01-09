Jan 9 Allergan Plc
* Will make upfront payment to assembly of $50 million for
exclusive, worldwide rights to develop and commercialize UC, CD
and IBS compounds
* Assembly will be entitled to receive success-based
development and commercial milestone payments
* Assembly is also eligible to receive tiered royalties
based on net sales
* Co, Assembly will share development costs through
proof-of-concept (POC) studies, and Allergan will assume all
post-POC development costs
* Allergan enters into licensing agreement with Assembly
Biosciences to obtain worldwide rights to microbiome
gastrointestinal development programs
