EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 25)
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 9 Vca Inc
* Vca inc - deal for approximately $9.1 billion including $1.4 billion in outstanding debt
* Vca to be a distinct and separate business unit within mars petcare
* Vca inc - deal for for $93 per share
* Mars, incorporated to acquire vca inc.
* Vca inc - upon completion of transaction, vca will operate as a distinct and separate business unit within mars petcare Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 European Union antitrust regulators cleared Abbott Laboratories' proposed $5.8 billion acquisition of diagnostic test maker Alere on Wednesday, subject to the divestment of some of Alere's operations.