Jan 9 Vca Inc

* Vca inc - deal for approximately $9.1 billion including $1.4 billion in outstanding debt

* Vca to be a distinct and separate business unit within mars petcare

* Vca inc - deal for for $93 per share

* Mars, incorporated to acquire vca inc.

* Vca inc - upon completion of transaction, vca will operate as a distinct and separate business unit within mars petcare