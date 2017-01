Jan 9 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* AMAG Pharmaceuticals provides financial and business update

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $150 million to $155 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $546 million to $551 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $620 million to $670 million

* Expects 2016 total GAAP revenue to be between $529 million and $534 million

* AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc sees FY 2017 total non-gaap revenue $625 million - $675 million

* FY2016 revenue view $551.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $636.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc sees FY 2017 net income in range of $19 - $60 million