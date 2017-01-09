Jan 9 Five Below Inc :
* Five Below Inc announces holiday sales results for
quarter-to-date through January 7, 2017; updates fourth quarter
and full year fiscal 2016 guidance
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.28 to $1.29
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.88 to $0.89
* Sees Q4 sales $386 million to $388 million
* Sees FY 2016 sales up 20 percent
* Sees FY 2016 sales $998 million to $1.0 billion
* Sees Q4 sales up 18 to 19 percent
* Five Below Inc sees comparable sales increase of
approximately 2% for full year fiscal 2016
* Five Below Inc- comparable sales for holiday period
increased by 0.5%
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $393.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
