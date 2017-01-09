Jan 9 Dryships Inc

* Dryships exercises first option to acquire a Very Large Gas Carrier with a 5 year time charter attached to an oil major

* Purchase price of $83.5 million

* Company expects total gross backlog associated with this time charter to be $54.0 million

* Expects to take delivery of vessel in June 2017

* "Acquisition allows us to deploy company's available liquidity immediately and will be highly accretive to earnings and cash flow"