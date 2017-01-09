PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 9 Dryships Inc
* Dryships exercises first option to acquire a Very Large Gas Carrier with a 5 year time charter attached to an oil major
* Purchase price of $83.5 million
* Company expects total gross backlog associated with this time charter to be $54.0 million
* Expects to take delivery of vessel in June 2017
* "Acquisition allows us to deploy company's available liquidity immediately and will be highly accretive to earnings and cash flow" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.