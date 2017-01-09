BRIEF-Accenture acquires solid servision to significantly expand servicenow capabilities
Jan 9 Steel Partners Holdings Lp :
* Steel Partners commences exchange offer to acquire remaining shares of Steel Excel
* Steel Partners Holdings - Steel Excel stockholders who tender shares in offer will receive $17.80 per share in preferred units of Steel Partners
* Steel Partners Holdings Lp - has commenced an exchange offer to acquire 36 pct of Steel Excel Inc that it does not own
* Steel Partners Holdings Lp - offer is scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, New York city time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Media group MTG, controlled by Swedish investment firm Kinnevik, said on Wednesday it had sold its stake in Czech FTV Prima Holding and was considering raising its ownership in online gaming firm InnoGames.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.