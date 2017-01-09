BRIEF-Cisco to acquire AppDynamics for $3.7 bln
* Cisco announces intent to acquire application performance monitoring leader AppDynamics
Jan 9 Atlassian Corporation Plc
* Atlassian to acquire Trello to expand teamwork platform
* Acquisition is valued at approximately $425 million
* For fiscal 2017, acquisition is expected to be dilutive to IFRS earnings per share and to non-IFRS earnings per share
* Trello is expected to remain as a standalone service after transaction is closed
* For fiscal 2018, deal expected to be dilutive to IFRS earnings per share and neutral to slightly accretive to non-IFRS earnings per share
* Deal price comprised of approximately $360 million in cash and remainder in Atlassian restricted shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call