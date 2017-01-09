BRIEF-Arctic Cat says they will become part of Textron's specialized vehicles business
* Says Arctic Cat will become part of Textron's specialized vehicles business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Arctic Cat will become part of Textron's specialized vehicles business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Textron reports fourth quarter 2016 results; enters agreement to acquire Arctic Cat Inc.; announces 2017 financial outlook
* Bob Evans Farms-will be obligated to pay to golden gate capital termination fee of $15.0 million if purchase agreement terminated in certain circumstances