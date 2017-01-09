BRIEF-Accenture acquires solid servision to significantly expand servicenow capabilities
* Accenture acquires solid servision to significantly expand servicenow capabilities
Jan 9 Vecima Networks Inc :
* Vecima announces agreement to sell YourLink
* Proceeds from all-cash deal are expected to be $28.75 mln
* Definitive agreement to sell remaining assets of its YourLink business based in Saskatchewan to Xplornet Communications Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Accenture acquires solid servision to significantly expand servicenow capabilities
Jan 25 Media group MTG, controlled by Swedish investment firm Kinnevik, said on Wednesday it had sold its stake in Czech FTV Prima Holding and was considering raising its ownership in online gaming firm InnoGames.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.