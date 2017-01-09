Starbucks nominates Microsoft CEO Nadella to its board
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 10 Western Energy Services Corp
* Western Energy Services Corp. Announces 2017 capital budget and provides operations update
* Western Energy Services Corp - western's 2017 capital expenditure budget is expected to total approximately $13 million
* Western Energy Services Corp - expects that demand for drilling and well servicing rigs will continue to increase in coming weeks
* 2017 capex budget is expected to be comprised of $11 million of maintenance capital and $2 million of expansion capital
Jan 25 Boeing Co posted quarterly profit and operating cash that beat analysts' estimates, and promised an even better performance in 2017, thanks to "relentless" cost cutting, rising productivity and U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's surprise and costly acquisition of business software firm AppDynamics Inc just two days ahead of its market debut suggests that U.S. tech startups are finding more value in buyouts amid a still-tepid IPO market.