Starbucks nominates Microsoft CEO Nadella to its board
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 10 Petroquest Energy Inc
* Petroquest energy increases fourth quarter 2016 production guidance and updates thunder bayou and east texas operations and hedging
* Petroquest energy inc says expects to drill and complete 8-10 gross cotton valley wells during 2017
* Petroquest energy inc-increasing its q4 2016 production guidance to approximately 49-50 mmcfe per day
* Petroquest energy inc says forecasting sequential quarterly production growth throughout year culminating with q4 2017 production volumes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Boeing Co posted quarterly profit and operating cash that beat analysts' estimates, and promised an even better performance in 2017, thanks to "relentless" cost cutting, rising productivity and U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's surprise and costly acquisition of business software firm AppDynamics Inc just two days ahead of its market debut suggests that U.S. tech startups are finding more value in buyouts amid a still-tepid IPO market.