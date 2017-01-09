Starbucks nominates Microsoft CEO Nadella to its board
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 10 Abiomed Inc
* Abiomed announces preliminary q3 fy 2017 revenue of $114.7 million, up 34% over prior year
* Q3 revenue $114.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $113.4 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $435 million to $445 million
* Abiomed Inc - is maintaining its fiscal year 2017 revenue guidance of $435 million to $445 million
* Abiomed Inc - also maintaining its fiscal year guidance for gaap operating margin to be in range of 18% to 20%
* Abiomed Inc - qtrly preliminary unaudited u.s. Revenue from impella products grew 34% to approximately $100.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Boeing Co posted quarterly profit and operating cash that beat analysts' estimates, and promised an even better performance in 2017, thanks to "relentless" cost cutting, rising productivity and U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's surprise and costly acquisition of business software firm AppDynamics Inc just two days ahead of its market debut suggests that U.S. tech startups are finding more value in buyouts amid a still-tepid IPO market.