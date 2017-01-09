Jan 10 Abiomed Inc

* Abiomed announces preliminary q3 fy 2017 revenue of $114.7 million, up 34% over prior year

* Q3 revenue $114.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $113.4 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $435 million to $445 million

* Abiomed Inc - also maintaining its fiscal year guidance for gaap operating margin to be in range of 18% to 20%

* Abiomed Inc - qtrly preliminary unaudited u.s. Revenue from impella products grew 34% to approximately $100.3 million