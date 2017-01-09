Starbucks nominates Microsoft CEO Nadella to its board
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 9 Aritzia Inc :
* Aritzia reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q3 same store sales rose 15.2 percent
* Qtrly comparable sales increased 15.2%, following 15.4% comparable sales growth in Q3 last year
* Aritzia inc qtrly net revenue increased by 20.0% to $186.5 million from $155.4 million in Q3 last year
* Aritzia inc qtrly adjusted net income increased by 44.7% to $27.5 million, or $0.23 per diluted share
* Aritzia inc says company plans to open three new stores and expand or reposition six existing locations in fiscal 2018
* Aritzia inc qtrly net loss of $8.1 million, or $0.08 per share
* Aritzia -co on track to open planned minimum 25 to 30 new locations in North America, expand or reposition minimum of 20 to 25 existing stores between 2017 and end of 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Boeing Co posted quarterly profit and operating cash that beat analysts' estimates, and promised an even better performance in 2017, thanks to "relentless" cost cutting, rising productivity and U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's surprise and costly acquisition of business software firm AppDynamics Inc just two days ahead of its market debut suggests that U.S. tech startups are finding more value in buyouts amid a still-tepid IPO market.