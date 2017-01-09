Starbucks nominates Microsoft CEO Nadella to its board
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 9 Barracuda Networks Inc :
* Barracuda reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.22
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 revenue $88.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $86.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total active subscribers exceeded 309,000
* Barracuda networks inc says q3 gross billings were $100.4 million, compared with $89.0 million in q3 of fiscal 2016
* Barracuda networks inc says subscription revenue grew to $68.3 million, up 17% from $58.4 million in q3 of fiscal 2016
* Barracuda networks inc says q3 billings for core products increased 30% to $61.6 million, compared with $47.2 million in q3 of fiscal 2016
* Barracuda networks inc says q3 number of active subscribers grew approximately 15% to over 309,000 and dollar-based renewal rate was 90% for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Boeing Co posted quarterly profit and operating cash that beat analysts' estimates, and promised an even better performance in 2017, thanks to "relentless" cost cutting, rising productivity and U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's surprise and costly acquisition of business software firm AppDynamics Inc just two days ahead of its market debut suggests that U.S. tech startups are finding more value in buyouts amid a still-tepid IPO market.