Starbucks nominates Microsoft CEO Nadella to its board
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 9 ZELTIQ Aesthetics Inc
* ZELTIQ reports preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 revenue and provides 2017 guidance
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $104.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $354 million
* Q4 revenue $104.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $102.6 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 17 to 20 percent
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $415 million to $425 million
* FY2017 revenue view $414.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $102.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $351.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc says reiterates confidence in full year 2016 profitability guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Boeing Co posted quarterly profit and operating cash that beat analysts' estimates, and promised an even better performance in 2017, thanks to "relentless" cost cutting, rising productivity and U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's surprise and costly acquisition of business software firm AppDynamics Inc just two days ahead of its market debut suggests that U.S. tech startups are finding more value in buyouts amid a still-tepid IPO market.