Starbucks nominates Microsoft CEO Nadella to its board
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 9 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc :
* Papa Murphy's holdings, inc. Announces preliminary full year 2016 and fourth-quarter 2016 operating results
* Sees q4 revenue about $35.5 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $126.9 million
* Papa Murphy's -domestic system-wide comparable store sales are estimated to have decreased 7.8% for fourth quarter and decreased 5.2% for full fiscal year
* Papa Murphy's holdings inc says at year end, net debt was approximately $106.8 million, compared to net debt of $111.6 million at end of q3 of 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $38.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $129.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Boeing Co posted quarterly profit and operating cash that beat analysts' estimates, and promised an even better performance in 2017, thanks to "relentless" cost cutting, rising productivity and U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's surprise and costly acquisition of business software firm AppDynamics Inc just two days ahead of its market debut suggests that U.S. tech startups are finding more value in buyouts amid a still-tepid IPO market.