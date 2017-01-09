Starbucks nominates Microsoft CEO Nadella to its board
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 9 WD-40 Co :
* Wd-40 company reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.82
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.64 to $3.71
* Sees fy 2017 sales $395 million to $404 million
* Wd-40 co - total net sales for q1 were $89.2 million, a decrease of 4 percent compared to prior year fiscal quarter
* Wd-40 co sees gross margin percentage for full year is expected to be near 56 percent
* Wd-40 co - for 2017, reaffirmed guidance of net sales growth of between 4 and 6 percent
* Wd-40 co - for 2017, reaffirmed guidance of diluted earnings per share to be between $3.64 and $3.71
* Wd-40 co - for 2017, reaffirmed guidance of net sales between $395 million and $404 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.67, revenue view $397.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Boeing Co posted quarterly profit and operating cash that beat analysts' estimates, and promised an even better performance in 2017, thanks to "relentless" cost cutting, rising productivity and U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's surprise and costly acquisition of business software firm AppDynamics Inc just two days ahead of its market debut suggests that U.S. tech startups are finding more value in buyouts amid a still-tepid IPO market.