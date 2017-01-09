Starbucks nominates Microsoft CEO Nadella to its board
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 9 Vince Holding Corp :
* Vince Holding Corp. Provides update on full year outlook
* Vince Holding - sales and EPS results for FY are now expected to come in at or below low end of company's previously stated guidance as of December 8
* Vince Holding -lowered outlook due to anticipated shift in timing of larger than planned portion of spring collection shipments from late Jan. to early feb
* Vince holding corp says lowered outlook also due to softer than expected sales performance during holiday season
* Vince holding corp says "sales for holiday season were softer than we anticipated" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Boeing Co posted quarterly profit and operating cash that beat analysts' estimates, and promised an even better performance in 2017, thanks to "relentless" cost cutting, rising productivity and U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's surprise and costly acquisition of business software firm AppDynamics Inc just two days ahead of its market debut suggests that U.S. tech startups are finding more value in buyouts amid a still-tepid IPO market.