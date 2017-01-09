Starbucks nominates Microsoft CEO Nadella to its board
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 9 Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc :
* Popeyes louisiana kitchen, inc. Reports preliminary fiscal 2016 operating results
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.10 to $2.12
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.99 to $2.01 including items
* Popeyes louisiana kitchen inc says global same-store sales increased 2.8% in q4 with an increase in domestic same-store sales of 3.0%
* Popeyes louisiana kitchen inc says q4 compounded two-year global same-store sales growth was 5.7%
* Popeyes louisiana kitchen -currently in discussions with its lenders regarding a $150 million expansion of its current $250 million revolving credit facility
* Qtrly reported earnings per share $1.99 to $2.01
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $2.10 to $2.12
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 25 Boeing Co posted quarterly profit and operating cash that beat analysts' estimates, and promised an even better performance in 2017, thanks to "relentless" cost cutting, rising productivity and U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's surprise and costly acquisition of business software firm AppDynamics Inc just two days ahead of its market debut suggests that U.S. tech startups are finding more value in buyouts amid a still-tepid IPO market.