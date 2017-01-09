Jan 9 Royal Gold Inc :

* Royal gold provides update on its fiscal 2017 second quarter

* Royal gold -co's unit rgld gold ag sold about 53,000 gold ounces and 543,000 silver ounces related to its streaming agreements in 2017 q2 ended dec 31, 2016

* Royal gold inc says co had approximately 24,000 gold ounces and 323,000 silver ounces in inventory at December 31, 2016