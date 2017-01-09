Jan 10 Xl Group Ltd

* Xl Group announces its fourth quarter 2016 preliminary loss estimate for natural catastrophes

* Xl Group - preliminary net loss estimate in q4 of 2016 of approximately $245 million relating to natural catastrophes

* Xl Group - losses contributing to estimate include about $130 million in net losses from Hurricane Matthew split about evenly between insurance, reinsurance

* Xl Group - preliminary estimate is pretax and net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums and split about $125 million in insurance segment, $120 million in reinsurance segment