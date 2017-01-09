Starbucks nominates Microsoft CEO Nadella to its board
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 10 Xl Group Ltd
* Xl Group announces its fourth quarter 2016 preliminary loss estimate for natural catastrophes
* Xl Group - preliminary net loss estimate in q4 of 2016 of approximately $245 million relating to natural catastrophes
* Xl Group - losses contributing to estimate include about $130 million in net losses from Hurricane Matthew split about evenly between insurance, reinsurance
* Xl Group - preliminary estimate is pretax and net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums and split about $125 million in insurance segment, $120 million in reinsurance segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Boeing Co posted quarterly profit and operating cash that beat analysts' estimates, and promised an even better performance in 2017, thanks to "relentless" cost cutting, rising productivity and U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's surprise and costly acquisition of business software firm AppDynamics Inc just two days ahead of its market debut suggests that U.S. tech startups are finding more value in buyouts amid a still-tepid IPO market.