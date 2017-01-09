Starbucks nominates Microsoft CEO Nadella to its board
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 9 Nabors Industries Ltd :
* Nabors announces offering of exchangeable senior unsecured notes
* Nabors Industries Ltd - unit commenced an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of exchangeable senior unsecured notes due 2024
* Nabors Industries -net proceeds will be used to prepay remaining balance of NII's unsecured term loan, among others
* Nabors Industries - unit expects to grant initial purchasers of notes a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $75 million principal amount of notes
* Nabors Industries- Nabors, NII intend to enter privately negotiated capped call transactions with one or more of initial purchasers and/or affiliates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 25 Boeing Co posted quarterly profit and operating cash that beat analysts' estimates, and promised an even better performance in 2017, thanks to "relentless" cost cutting, rising productivity and U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's surprise and costly acquisition of business software firm AppDynamics Inc just two days ahead of its market debut suggests that U.S. tech startups are finding more value in buyouts amid a still-tepid IPO market.