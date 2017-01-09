Starbucks nominates Microsoft CEO Nadella to its board
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 9 Mimedx Group Inc :
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.31 to $0.33
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.18 to $0.20
* Q4 revenue $71.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $70.7 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $302 million to $307 million
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $69.5 million to $72.5 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 32 percent
* Sees q1 2017 revenue up 29 to 35 percent
* Mimedx group inc says gross profit margins for 2017 expected to be in range of 86% to 88%
* Mimedx Group Inc - mimedx reiterated its full year 2017 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 25 Boeing Co posted quarterly profit and operating cash that beat analysts' estimates, and promised an even better performance in 2017, thanks to "relentless" cost cutting, rising productivity and U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's surprise and costly acquisition of business software firm AppDynamics Inc just two days ahead of its market debut suggests that U.S. tech startups are finding more value in buyouts amid a still-tepid IPO market.