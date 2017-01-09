Starbucks nominates Microsoft CEO Nadella to its board
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 9 Hhgregg Inc :
* Hhgregg announces preliminary third fiscal quarter net sales
* Sees Q3 2017 sales about $453 million
* Hhgregg inc - for third fiscal quarter of 2017, company estimates net sales to be approximately $453 million
* Hhgregg Inc - third fiscal quarter comparable store sales are estimated to have decreased approximately 22%
* Hhgregg inc - expects to incur a non-cash charge for asset impairment of certain locations in quarter ended december 31, 2016
* Hhgregg Inc says expects impact of non-cash pre-tax charge to be in range of $7 million to $12 million and is currently finalizing that determination
* Transition to a new distribution center had a temporary negative impact on sales for quarter
* "during quarter, we were challenged by competitive pressures in market, specifically in consumer electronics"
* Hhgregg inc - impairment charge is based on current trends in certain under-performing markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
