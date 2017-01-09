Starbucks nominates Microsoft CEO Nadella to its board
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 9 Hudson's Bay Co -
* Hudson's Bay company reports holiday sales results and provides update on fiscal 2016 outlook
* For nine week period beginning October 30, 2016 and ending December 31, 2016 on constant currency basis, consolidated comp sales decrease of 0.7%
* Now expects 2016 total capital investments, net of landlord incentives, to be between $660 million and $710 million
* Sees fiscal 2016 sales between c$14.4 billion to c$14.6 billion
* Hudson's Bay co sees for fiscal 2016, adjusted ebitda c$615 to c$665 million
* FY2016 revenue view c$10.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Retail environment remained challenging in U.S. and Europe and significant promotional activity during holiday period had negative impact on margins
* Margin pressure compounded by declining value of euro compared with canadian dollar which impacts translated earnings from hbc europe
* Given sales results for holiday,lower than expected gross margins q4 to date, reducing 2016 sales, adjusted ebitdar, adjusted ebitda outlooks
* Now expects fiscal 2016 total capital investments, net of landlord incentives, to be between $660 million and $710 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 25 Boeing Co posted quarterly profit and operating cash that beat analysts' estimates, and promised an even better performance in 2017, thanks to "relentless" cost cutting, rising productivity and U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's surprise and costly acquisition of business software firm AppDynamics Inc just two days ahead of its market debut suggests that U.S. tech startups are finding more value in buyouts amid a still-tepid IPO market.