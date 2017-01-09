Starbucks nominates Microsoft CEO Nadella to its board
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 9 A Schulman Inc :
* A. Schulman reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.49
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 sales $600 million versus i/b/e/s view $621.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.08 to $2.18
* Sees fy 2017 sales $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion
* A schulman inc - "as we look forward to remainder of year, we expect continued challenges to our top-line growth"
* A schulman inc says " further, if dollar remains strong against world currencies, we will see additional pressure" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Boeing Co posted quarterly profit and operating cash that beat analysts' estimates, and promised an even better performance in 2017, thanks to "relentless" cost cutting, rising productivity and U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's surprise and costly acquisition of business software firm AppDynamics Inc just two days ahead of its market debut suggests that U.S. tech startups are finding more value in buyouts amid a still-tepid IPO market.